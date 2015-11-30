EN
    14:04, 30 November 2015

    President urges businesses to invest legalized money in privatization

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan in his annual address "Kazakhstan in the new global reality: growth, reform, development" has urged wealthy people to actively participate in privatization.

    Kazakh President has promised that law enforcement agencies of the country will not investigate sources of income of legalization participants. Head of State reminded that in 2017 all Kazakhstani people will be obliged to submit reports on revenues and expenditures of funds.

