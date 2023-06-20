President urges German companies to invest in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – 80 per cent of Germany’s trade turnover with Central Asia falls at Kazakhstan, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the bilateral talks with his German colleague Frank-Walter Steinmeier in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the talks in the expanded format in Astana on Tuesday, President Tokayev reminded that oil and gas, mechanical engineering, transport and logistics, renewable energy, agriculture are the key sectors of the Kazakh-Germany cooperation.

The Head of State went on to urge new German companies to invest into green transition, innovations, hydrogen, and green energy projects in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added that he sets high hopes on the upcoming joint Kazakh-German Business Forum slated to be held later today.

The Kazakh President expressed hope the forum and the agreements reached there will invigorate the trade and investment cooperation between Astana and Berlin.

Earlier it was reported that the presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany had had the bilateral talks in the narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence.