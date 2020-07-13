President urges Kazakhstanis to observe precautions amid fight vs. COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has once again urged Kazakhstanis to observe safety precautions amid the ongoing battle with the coronavirus pandemic, Kazinform reports.

President Tokayev tweeted that it is extremely important to observe personal safety precautions, including social distancing, wearing face masks, and paying attention to proper hygiene.

The Head of State emphasized without these measures Kazakhstan will not be able to achieve positive outcome in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced Kazakhstan will extend the quarantine regime for two more weeks until the end of July.