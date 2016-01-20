President urges Kazakhstanis to support decision on snap elections to Majilis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has urged Kazakhstanis to support the decision on early elections to the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda informs.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Karim Massimov, Head of Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of the Constitutional Council Igor Rogov, Prosecutor-General Askhat Daulbayev and others.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that in the new reality the country should actively continue the development of industrialization, small and medium-sized businesses.

According to the President, in this complex situation the most important thing is to understand that we must live within our means, save resources, save jobs. Government and Parliament should work together to take prompt actions.

The Head of State stressed that the society is ready to meet various challenges.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that the initiative of deputies is a manifestation of patriotic concern about the fate of Kazakhstan. Holding of early elections to the Majilis and maslikhats will save both time and financial resources.

The President stressed that in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, he has held consultations with the Chairmen of Chambers of Parliament, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Constitutional Council.

"Today I have signed a decree to dissolve the Majilis of the Parliament of the fifth convocation. Early elections to the Majilis are scheduled for March 20, 2016," said the President.