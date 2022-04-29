EN
    14:05, 29 April 2022 | GMT +6

    President urges not to respond to provocations undermining peace in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Throughout its existence the People’s Assembly helped strengthen unity in the society, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his speech at the session of the People’s Assembly in Nur-Sultan, President Tokayev gave credit to the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan for strengthening the unity in the society throughout the years of its existence.

    The Head of State expressed confidence that in the new realias the People’s Assembly will continue to serve as a useful tool in establishing the policy of peace and reconciliation in the country.

    At the same time he noted it is necessary to determine the place and role of the People’s Assembly in the reform of the political system and outline the vector of its further development.

    The President also called on Kazakhstani media to remain unbiased, because Kazakhstan’s information security and ideological sovereignty depend on that.

    He stressed that it is unacceptable when external conflicts are used to undermine inter-ethnic accord in Kazakhstan. It is crucial to remember that we have no future without such values as peace and unity, the Head of State added.

    In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstanis should not respond to external and internal provocations and that our statehood and the country should be the ultimate value.


