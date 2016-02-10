EN
    08:00, 10 February 2016 | GMT +6

    President urges Samruk-Kazyna to create new workplaces despite economic turbulence

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with CEO of JSC "Samruk-Kazyna" National Welfare Fund Umirzak Shukeyev on Tuesday, the president's press service reports.

    At the meeting Mr. Shukeyev briefed President Nazarbayev on the holding's transformation process and assets privatization as well as measures to improve its corporate governance.
    Nursultan Nazarbayev noted it is important to make the process of privatization as open and transparent as possible.
    The Kazakh President also stressed that the holding should continue implementation of socially important projects and creating new workplaces despite volatility of global markets.
    In conclusion, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.

