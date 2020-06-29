President urges to inform population of COVID-19 treatment

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has pointed out the importance of informing the Kazakhstani population of the protocol and algorithm of the COVID-19 treatment, Kazinform has learnt from the Facebook post of the President's Press Secretary.

The President told the meeting on measures against the spread of the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan that an increasing number of complaints have been received from the population regarding the spread of the virus.

According to President Tokayev, the coronavirus.kz website has received around 40 thousand queries, of which only one third has been handled which resulted in many misleading and untrue information.

The Head of State urged to rethink the ways the information is received, thus, informing the population of the protocol and algorithm of the COVID-19 treatment. The President went on to say that people should be aware of what pharmaceuticals are there and how to take them.