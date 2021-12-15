President urges to redouble efforts to increase achievements of independence

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Kazakhstanis to redouble the efforts to increase the achievements of independence considerably, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence on Wednesday, President Tokayev stressed that the 30th anniversary is the time to sum up results and think about the path traveled.

The Head of State pointed out that it is also the time to redouble and even triple efforts to increase the achievements of independence amid new global and regional challenges.

He believes that Kazakhstanis should make effort every single day in all spheres of socioeconomic life and act pragmatically taking into account the fundamental interests of the country.

Earlier it was reported that the solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence took place in the Kazakh capital.

The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.