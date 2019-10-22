EN
    08:18, 22 October 2019 | GMT +6

    President urges to take measures due to bread, coal prices increase

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government and Akims to take urgent measures in connection with increase in «social» bread and coal prices, Kazinform reports.

    According to the President’s Twitter account, the Government and Akims were instructed to take urgent measures including subsidies in connection with the increase in «social» bread price.

    He also gave a command to deal with intermediaries who collude with coal companies and drive up prices.

    Head of State added that the execution of the prescriptions is under control.

