President urges to turn Aktobe region into transit hub

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the public during his working trip to Aktobe region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of instructions to the governor of the region to solve pressing issues that the region is facing, including poor conditions of local roads.



"It is crucial to develop Aktobe region as a transit hub for all types of transport, it will bring positive changes into the region. Currently, Aktobe region has proved to be the regional hub, however, some 50% of regional roads are still in poor condition.



"This year we will commence the implementation of a new project Kutty meken, the Government will earmark significant means to modernize roads and their condition," President Tokayev said.



The condition of all roads in Aktobe region is planned to be improved by 2025.



"By 2025 we plan to dramatically improve the condition of all roads in the region. It is quite an ambitious goal," said President Tokayev, stressing the need to speed up financing of the road repair projects.



It was revealed that reconstruction of the Aktobe-Atyrau highway had already begun. The Aktobe-Kandyagash, Aktobe-Kandyagash-Irgiz, and Aktobe-Khromtau highways are in need to repair as well.



During the meeting, the President also touched upon the problems of bad ecology in the region, low level of digitalization and many other things.