President visited Abu Dhabi Global Market

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM During his official trip to the UAE, President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited the international financial centre for local, regional and international institutions - Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Kazinform correspondent reports.

The financial zone was established as per the UAE’s federal law No.8, 2004. The ADGM is located on Al Maryah Island which is a free financial zone of Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The ADGM consists of three independent structures – the Registration Authority, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) and ADGM Courts. The ADGM applies English Common Law and its official language is English.

The ADGM is governed by a board of directors.