EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:43, 23 September 2016 | GMT +6

    President visited Bayan-Sulu Confectionery Factory in Kostanay

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Kostanay-based JSC Bayan Sulu Confectionery Factory, Akorda press service says.

    N.Nazarbayev surveyed a biscuit producing room and familiarized with the priority projects and ready products of the factory.

    Alongside, N.Nazarbayev surveyed an exposition of products of food and processing industries.

    During the working trip, the Head of State familiarized also with the samples of electric cars assembled by the major companies of the region which will be demonstrated at the EXPO 2017 in Astana.

    ***

    JSC Bayan-Sulu employs around 1,500 people now. The factory exports its products to Russia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, China and other countries.

    Tags:
    Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!