President visited LLP Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM During the working trip to Akmola region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev visited LLP Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation based in Kokshetau.

The Head of State met with the staff of the enterprise and spoke about their work.

The implementation of the project "Kazakhstan-Belarus Industrial Technological Park of Agricultural and Maintenance Vehicles" initiated as part of the Eurasian Economic Council started in 2012. The goal of the project is to assemble Belarusian maintenance and agricultural vehicles in our country as well as strengthening of trade-economic ties between the two countries.

In order to implement the first stage of the project, OJSC Minsk Tractor Works and LLP Kazakhstan Agro-Innovation Corporation founded a joint enterprise in 2014, called as LLP MTZ-KAIK. In the same year, by a decision of the regional coordination council of the Akmola region’s administration, the project was included in the Industrialization Map.

The Belarusian company started to cooperate with Akmola region in 2010. In this period, the company has assembled 500 units of vehicles to the amount $5mln. The prices of the tractors assembled at this enterprise are quite affordable, and their quality meets all the technical requirements. Besides tractors, the enterprise manufactures trucks and special vehicles.





3.4bln tenge was spent on implementation of the project in total.

The company plans to assemble 5,000 units of agricultural and maintenance vehicles of 25 types.

After then, the Head of State plans to meet local citizens during which Governor Sergey Kulagin will report to him about the socio-economic development of the region.