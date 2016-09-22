President visited LLP Shagala Agro in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM In the course of his working trip to the North Kazakhstan region, President Nursultan Nazarbayev surveyed the grain fields belonging to LLP Shagala Agro located in Kyzylzhar region.

The Head of State attended an exhibition of agricultural equipment including those assembled at the local plants. Governor of the region Erik Sultanov told about competitive advantages of the equipment and the prospects of development of machinery enterprises.



According to Director of LLP Shagala Agro Zhomart Omarov, the area of the croplands belonging to his enterprise makes 35,000 hectares (7,000ha - pastures, 28,000ha - croplands, 13,600ha planted with oil seeds and 9,000ha planted with cereal crops).



Last year, the yield on the company's lands made 25.5 hundred kg of cereal crops per ha and 12.7 hundred kg of oilseeds per ha.



This year, the company expects 35 hundred kg of cereal crops per ha and 15-17 hundred kg of oilseeds per ha.



The Head of State met also with local agricultural producers.



