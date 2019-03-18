EN
    19:24, 18 March 2019 | GMT +6

    President visited new building of Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today a new building of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The President was informed of the current activity and further plans of the Spiritual Administration of Kazakhstan Muslims.

    “All the conditions have been created for your work. Together we work for the benefit of our nation. Unity and public harmony are the pledge of future of a state,” the President said.
    null

    Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated the attendees on the upcoming Nauryz holiday and wished success to the employees of the Spiritual Administration.

