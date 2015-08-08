EN
    12:18, 08 August 2015 | GMT +6

    President visited new Ice Palace of Astana (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the new Ice Palace of Olympic scale in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Today we mark the inauguration of a new important social venue in Astana - the Ice Palace. This is a big stadium of Olympic scale that can receive 12 thousand viewers. There is an ice rink, a hockey academy, a 50-meter Olympic pool and a water pool for synchronized swimming", Nursultan Nazarbayev said. "Astana is the city located in a cold part of the country with long winters. That is why, the development of winter sports should always be in focus", he added. "The most important issue now is to recover the funds spent on the project. This can be achieved through the exploitation of the venue both by local and foreign customers, organization of concerts, international and regional tournaments. Other sports facilities in Astana should also function on such principle", the Leader of the Nation stressed. The President reminded that many regions of Kazakhstan have their own hockey stadiums, and Kazakhstan team ranks the 7th-8th in the Continental League. "These are very good indicators. I think this stadium will encourage our sportsmen. We will accept popular world teams here. And I congratulate our youth, our sportsmen on this event", the President concluded.

