    16:06, 20 December 2016 | GMT +6

    President visited new museum of Almaty

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the working trip to Almaty President Nursultan Nazarbayev made a visit to the new museum of Almaty which is a large scientific and cultural center, representing all range of historical and cultural heritage of the region.

    The museum collections contain about 40 thousand exhibits among which there are works of fine arts, unique collections of Kazakh ethnography, a collection of household items of various eras and cultures, numismatics and others.

    The exposition of the museum consists of 11 halls where with use of multimedia technologies the history Almaty from the most ancient times to the present is presented.

