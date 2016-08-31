President visited new school-lyceum in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited newly-built School-Lyceum No.84 in Astana today.

The President surveyed the classrooms and talked to the staff of the school.



Nursultan Nazarbayev extended his congratulations on inauguration of the new education facility and noted that the government had done a lot to develop education sector and appropriate infrastructure over the years of independence.



"Many young people of Kazakhstan are studying abroad to date. More than 1,700 schools have been opened countrywide over these years. This year, we plan to commission 60 more new education facilities. We take these steps in order to ensure prosperity of the younger generation and confident development of our country. The construction of the school was sponsored by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and I am thankful to him for this," said the President.



