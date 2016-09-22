President visited Sports Palace in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the new Sports Palace in Petropavlovsk where he met with local community.

Governor Erik Sultanov informed the attendees of the meeting about the state of affairs in the region and noted that almost 1/3 of the local population are engaged in sports activities.



"The new Palace of Sports was built in our city last year. We revived hockey traditions of the North Kazakhstan region and established Kulager hockey club, which won a bronze medal in the last season. We are also proud of the achievements of Vino4ever cycling club," he said.



Noteworthy to say, that Kulager HC was established in May 2015 on the initiative of Governor Erik Sultanov.



The Sports Palace with an ice ring and an indoor track facility was opened in August 2015. The building covers the area of 15,000 sq m. The Palace offers training classes in 12 sports: hockey, track-and-field, cycling, boixng, freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling, figure skating, skating, short track, judo, rhythmic gymnastics and kettlebell lifting.