    16:30, 27 July 2021 | GMT +6

    President visits Bolashaq saraiy in Kokshetau

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – During his working trip to the city of Kokshetau President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to the palace of children and youth - Bolashaq Saraiy – suited for over 1,100 children, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    At the palace, the Head of State surveyed an exhibit hall, cyber security rooms, Lego Mindstorms, 3D-prototyping laboratories, renewable energy resources rooms and more.

    Children are offered to obtain additional education at 76 study groups at the Kokshetau-based palace.

    During the visit, President Tokayev also had an opportunity to chat virtually with children who attend the study groups at the palace and wished their further success in their studies.


