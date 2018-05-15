President visits furniture plant in West Kazakhstan region

URALSK-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev paid a visit to a furniture plant of Kvant LLP during his working trip to West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State got acquainted with the process of cabinet furniture production at the plant.



President Nazarbayev was briefed on the current financial state of the enterprise and its plans on the expansion of production volume.



During the visit, the President also surveyed the projects implemented within the framework of the industrial and innovative development state program at the enterprise.



A report on the socioeconomic development of the region, including current state and prospects of the industrial sector as well as SMEs was also presented to Nursultan Nazarbayev there.



Kvant enterprise uses European equipment and the most advanced technologies to produce foam, mattresses, cabinet and soft furniture. All of its products are ecologically friendly and meet domestic standards.