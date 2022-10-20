EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:58, 20 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President visits garment factory in Taldykorgan

    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today LLP Zhetysu Garment Factory Aisulu launched this June in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akorda press service.

    The factory employs people of socially vulnerable groups. 26 mothers of many children, 36 single mothers and 11 disabled people are working here.

    The enterprise specializes in sewing disposable medical wear (masks, gowns, overalls) and special clothing.

    The President praised the enterprise’s work and wished prosperity to the staff.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Zhetysu region President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!