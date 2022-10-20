President visits garment factory in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today LLP Zhetysu Garment Factory Aisulu launched this June in Taldykorgan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Akorda press service.

The factory employs people of socially vulnerable groups. 26 mothers of many children, 36 single mothers and 11 disabled people are working here.

The enterprise specializes in sewing disposable medical wear (masks, gowns, overalls) and special clothing.

The President praised the enterprise’s work and wished prosperity to the staff.



