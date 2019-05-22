EN
    12:38, 22 May 2019 | GMT +6

    President visits Green Capital Kazakhstan greenhouse complex in Aktobe

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Aktobe region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited LLP Green Capital Kazakhstan greenhouse complex which grows up to 3,000 tonnes of vegetables per year, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the range of products of the greenhouse complex. He noted the importance of launching similar investment projects in creating new jobs and improving people's wellbeing.
