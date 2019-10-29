EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:21, 29 October 2019 | GMT +6

    President visits Investment House in Almaty

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Investment House in Almaty, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The Head of State was informed about the services provided by the Investment House, Qoldaý Entrepreneurship Support Center, Almaty Finance and Almaty microlenders, whose activity is aimed at business development.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success in the implementation of the goals

