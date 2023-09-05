President visits LLP Lst Agro greenhouse complex in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINORM The greenhouse complex covers the area of seven hectares. Its capacity is 3,650 tons of tomatoes per annum. The amount of investments attracted is 5.2 billion tenge. The enterprise receives also state support through Damu Fund, Kazinform learned from Akorda.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the systems of drip irrigation, misting and carbon dioxide production.

The process of climatic, irrigation and energy equipment control in the greenhouse complex is fully automated and is carried out using special software. Modern water purification technologies have been implemented here.

The Head of State got acquainted with the range of products and noted the importance of launching such investment projects to create new jobs and ensure food security.