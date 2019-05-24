President visits National Guard military unit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited today a military unit of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

During the visit, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan inspected the information stand and a model of Military Unit 5573, the state of the residential and service infrastructure, and examined the training facilities and an exhibition of weapons.





Addressing the commanders and servicemen, the President emphasized that the National Guard carries out the vital missions of maintaining stability in the country, ensuring the security of citizens and society. The Head of State elaborated on the issues of social support for servicemen.



The Head of State underscored the need to improve the service and combat training, the material and technical equipment, giving the respective instructions to the Government and, in particular, the Ministry of Internal Affairs.