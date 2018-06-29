President visits new recreation area near Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited a new recreation zone called Beibarys, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The facility is located in Arshaly district of Akmola region, 15 kilometers from Astana.

According to Director Ruslan Shamkenov, the hotel resort is designed for 26 rooms. There is also an accredited outdoor rifle range in the area.

"Getting familiar with the plans for the development of the Green Belt of Astana, we built such a resort. We have planted more than 2,700 trees over the past year. Everyone is welcome here. It is intended for year-round operation. We provide 30 types of services in summer and up to 25 in winter," the director of the recreation area told the reporters.

The director also said that about 80 people have been employed. The construction of the 11-hectare complex was financed by private investment totaling more than KZT 2 billion. The opening will be timed to the 20th Anniversary of Astanaю