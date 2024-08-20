President visits new schools in Astana

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited new schools in Astana, built under the Comfortable School national project, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The first school visited by the Head of State was the School No 103 located in the Yessil district. He surveyed the classrooms provided with advanced equipment.

Photo credit: Akorda

The new schools provide comfortable environment for educational and upbringing process, with the video surveillance system installed at the entrance, opening of classrooms for elementary and high school students in different blocks. The school also provides comfortable conditions for the children with special educational needs.

Photo credit: Akorda

Finishing works are underway now at schools. Furniture and equipment are being installed and the territory is being landscaped.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Head of State also visited School No 101 in Nura district, which offers double-shift schooling for 4,000 students in science and social-humanitarian areas. The President surveyed the educational and creative classrooms, as well as gym and assembly hall.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was reported about the school’s potential in development of creative skills, studying digital technologies, using AI, implementation of the Reading School project and integration of robotics into the educational programs.

Photo credit: Akorda

Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek informed the President of secondary education development in the capital city adding that 24 schools are being built here under the Comfortable School project.

Minister of Enlightenment Gani Beissembayev reported to the President on the preparations for the new academic year. In his words, 302 schools are under construction countrywidetoday (for 536,000 students). 280 educational facilities (for 220,000 students) are being overhauled. In line with the President’s instruction, 1.7 million children are set to be provided with free meals at schools.