EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:37, 19 November 2021 | GMT +6

    President visits one-of-a-kind center offering support for low-income population

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to a recently opened House of Social Services in Almaty city, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    While there, the President familiarized with the work of the center noting that the facility has no analogues in the country. It was revealed that the analogous centers are planned to be opened in other regions of Kazakhstan.

    The center offers its services to low-income layers of the society via ‘a one stop-shop’ principle. Those who go through hardships in life and family conflicts can seek legal and psychological help at the center.



    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Social support Almaty President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!