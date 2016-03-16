President visits Pavlodar center of nephrology and efferent therapy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited Pavlodar Center of Nephrology and efferent therapy of "B.B.NURA" LLP, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the visit the Head of State examined medical chambers and got acquainted with the basic directions of the center's activity.

In addition, the President of Kazakhstan spoke with representatives of the staff and health workers of the region.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted the importance of health sector's development.

"Over the years 1300 health facilities have been built across Kazakhstan. Thus, in 10 years the average life expectancy increased to 72 years. Despite the crisis, from January 1 we have raised wages of medical workers by 28%. The center was constructed with the help of public-private partnership. Doctors should improve their skills to work for the benefit of the people," said the Head of State.

In turn, employees of the institution thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for attention to the development of public health issues, saying that in the near future it is planned to open a new perinatal center. It is worth noting that the perinatal center was built by President Nazarbayev's initiative.

In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev wished the audience success and prosperity.

Note that the medical facility is the largest dialysis center in the country.

