TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:45, 23 March 2019 | GMT +6

    President visits Shymkent administrative and business centre

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the administrative and business centre to get familiarized with the architectural models of Shymkent city new district, a new terminal of the city airport, Koshkar Ata river bank and Yeski kalashyq development projects and construction of the new engineering infrastructure of Turan building estate, the Akorda press service reports.


    The administrative and business centre stretching over 20.5 ha will meet modern standards of town planning and architecture. 47 residential houses consisting of 2,990 apartments up to 210,200 sq m will be built at the new district.

