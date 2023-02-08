EN
    11:55, 08 February 2023 | GMT +6

    President visits Turkish Embassy in Astana

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the Embassy of the Republic of Türkiye in Kazakhstan and expressed his sympathy and support to the fraternal people upon catastrophic losses caused by the 7.8-magnitude quake which hit the southeastern provinces of the country on early Monday, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    The President said Kazakhstan would provide all-round support to Türkiye.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left a note in the Book of Condolences.

    «We are deeply dismayed by the news of numerous human casualties caused by the devastating earthquake in Türkiye. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express my condolences to the fraternal Turkish people,» the President wrote.

    Photo: akorda.kz


    Earthquake Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey President Top Story
