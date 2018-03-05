President vows to improve accessibility, quality of education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan embarked on the path of betterment of national education system by providing more educational grants, Kazinform reports.

At the Monday's joint session of the Kazakh Parliament chambers, President of the country Nursultan Nazarbayev announced five social initiatives, one of which will focus on the accessibility of higher education and its quality. President Nazarbayev also called to improve housing conditions for university students.



"Today there are some 530,000 students who pursue their studies at universities, almost 30% study under the educational grants provided by the Government. In order to make education more accessible and enhance its quality I propose the following steps. Extra 20,000 grants should be offered in 2018-2019 academic year. Of 20,000, 11,000 or more grants should be offered to Bachelors majoring in engineering. This step will enable us to train thousands and thousands of specialists who will work in the conditions of the fourth industrial revolution, including engineering, IT specialists, nanotechnologies and robotic science experts," Nazarbayev said at the session.



The Head of State also reminded that most nonresident students can't find the place to stay and that problem affects their studies. In his words, it is necessary to build new student dormitories within PPP. Nursultan Nazarbayev gave an instruction to build new dormitories for at least 25,000 students until 2022.



It should be mentioned that at the joint session targeting accessibility of education, provision of housing, reducing tax burden for Kazakhstanis with low income, micro loans for budding businessmen and gasification of the country.