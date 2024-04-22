EN
    19:37, 22 April 2024 | GMT +6

    President vows to make South Korea top 3 nation in science, technology

    President Yoon Suk Yeol
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed Monday to nurture the science and technology sectors to make South Korea one of the world's top-three countries in the field, Yonhap reports.

    Yoon made the pledge during a ceremony marking science, technology, and information and communications day at Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.

    "We will concentrate investment in the three major game-changer technologies of artificial intelligence and semiconductors, cutting-edge bio and quantum, and carry out strategic cooperation with our allies to nurture and push the Republic of Korea to become a top-three science and technology nation in the world in 2030," he said.

    "We will provide full support for innovative and challenging research so that the Republic of Korea can become a first mover in the field of cutting-edge science and technology," he added.

