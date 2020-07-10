President warns Government of possible dissolution if COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has expressed hope that the country's current epidemiological situation will improve in the next two weeks during the extended government session on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the Akorda's Twitter page.

However, President Tokayev warned he might dissolve the Government or change its composition, if the situation with the coronavirus infection would not have improved in two weeks.