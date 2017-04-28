President welcomes participants of 'Great Victory Won by Unity' forum

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly read the letter of welcome from President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the participants of the "Great Victory Won by Unity: the Courage of Front - the Resilience of Rear Areas" forum participants.

“This year the Forum of the Winners is held on a hospitable Kazakh land – in the capital city Astana. Namely the older generation of Kazakhstanis like the entire nation became the force which forged the Great Victory. I am confident, that our youth will be thankful for this to the generation of veterans,” the Minister cited the President.

The President notes that the main themes of the forum will be ‘the discussion of relevant issues of preserving common historical memory, popularization of unbiased historical knowledge about the Great Patriotic War and countering the attempts of its falsification.’

The President expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Forum will further help further boost integration processes, strengthen friendship and mutual understanding in the CIS space.