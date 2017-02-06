Presidential address a comprehensive plan to raise Kazakhstan's competitiveness, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The state-of-the-nation address is a comprehensive plan aimed at increasing Kazakhstan's competitiveness, believes rector of the Kazakh National Arts University Aiman Mussakhodzhayeva, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Its key message is in its title "The 3rd Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness". It should be regarded as a comprehensive plan of measures that will help make Kazakhstan more competitive and enter the world's top 30 most developed countries by 2050," Ms Mussakhodzhayeva said at the meeting with the faculty members and students of the university.



"The 3rd modernization has five priorities that, according to the President, will ensure economic growth and propel Kazakhstan into the club of the world's most developed countries," she added.



During the meeting, Ms Mussakhodzhayeva also encouraged students to learn English and other foreign languages. In her words, it will help them obtain Master's degree and participate in international competitions, tours and internships.