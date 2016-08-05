Presidential Administration confirms Nazarbayev's visit to Turkey

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Akorda's press service has officially confirmed that President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev will pay an official visit to Turkey on August 5.

"Today Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to pay an official visit to the Turkish Republic and hold a meeting with his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Ergodan in Ankara. Later on, the two presidents will participate in the negotiations in the expanded format," the president's press service said in a statement.