Presidential Administration’s social and economic monitoring department head Madi Takiyev relieved of duties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential decree, Madi Takiyev has been relieved of the duties as the head of the Social and Economic Monitoring Department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Born in Almaty region in 1978, Madi Takiyev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Konayev Humanitarian University, gained his master’s degree from the International Business University.