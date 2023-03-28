EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:38, 28 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Presidential Administration’s social and economic monitoring department head Madi Takiyev relieved of duties

    None
    Photo: akorda.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – By presidential decree, Madi Takiyev has been relieved of the duties as the head of the Social and Economic Monitoring Department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    Born in Almaty region in 1978, Madi Takiyev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Konayev Humanitarian University, gained his master’s degree from the International Business University.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!