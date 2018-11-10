Presidential Bolashak Programme marks its 25th jubilee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of congratulations to the Bolashak Scholarship graduates celebrating today the 25th jubilee of the programme.

Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova read out the telegram at the Bolashak Graduates Forum held in Astana today.



"With all my heart I congratulate you on the 25th jubilee of the Bolashak International Scholarship! Over 25 years of its functioning, Bolashak Programme has turned into Kazakhstan's international brand. 13,000 young people have studied abroad since 1993. We provided them with the chance to get foreign education and become the professionals meeting present time requirements. The graduates of the Bolashak Programme implement hundreds of researches and projects in education, healthcare, culture, science and technology sectors and demonstrate excellent results," the telegram reads.



The Head of State stressed that thecardiac surgeons who studied under the Bolashak Programme, have already conducted 33,000 heart surgeries and introduced more than 1,700 international standards and algorithms of treatment. Young engineers develop the automated management system in energy sector and develop mobile robots and hybrid platforms for their further use at large industries. Besides, they work on implementation of environmental protection technologies.



"Time proved the efficiency of the knowledge obtained by Bolashak students and their professional experience which should serve as a model for all the Kazakhstanis. I call the participants of the Forum to discuss the world trends and find new ways of development and conquer new peaks. I wish you good luck and wellbeing," the President concluded.



The Jubilee Forum of the Bolashak Programe Alumni kicked off at the Astana Independence Palace today and brought the programme graduates and representatives of more than 150 universities from 40 countries of the world.