Presidential candidate Amangeldy Taspikhov, his reps hold meetings in several regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Amangeldy Taspikhov, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and his agents held meetings in Mangistau, East Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions, Kazinform reports.

Meeting with residents of Kuryk, Mangistau region on May 18, the members of the regional campaign team and the agents of Amangeldy Taspikhov made them familiar with the candidate's election platform.

In East Kazakhstan region, the candidate's representatives participated in the opening of the VII Regional Sports and Athletic Contest of Science and Education Workers on May 18. 224 people of 9 teams representing trade unions of East Kazakhstan region's educational institutions competed in chess, togyz qumalaq, table tennis, and volleyball.

On May 18, Amangeldy Taspikhov held a number of meetings with his representatives and residents of Akmola region. At the House of Trade Unions, 37 representatives had the opportunity to personally meet with the candidate nominated by the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan and be informed of his election program. Then, there were meetings with the employees of the Burabay Resort Railway Station and the Shchuchinsk Heath Resort in Burabay district.



On May 19, young trade union activists again distributed campaign materials and informed citizens of the nominee of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the streets and garden squares of Almaty.

Taspikhov made a working visit to Oskemen on May 19. The purpose of the visit was to meet with members of the regional election campaign office, representatives and voters in the eastern region. The presidential candidate visited "On the Same Page" flash mob organized on the embankment of the Irtysh River by the Keleshek Youth Council, which brings together working youths and students. After that, the candidate visited Oskemen Vodokanal Municipal State Enterprise and the staff of Ust-Kamenogorskiye Teplovye Seti Joint-Stock Company. He presented particular points of his election program and answered attendees' questions.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.