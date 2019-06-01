Presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov meets with Pavlodar rgn residents

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - Amirzhan Kossanov, a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, met with activists of the Pavlodar regional campaign headquarters and local residents, Kazinform reports.

The presidential candidate's election platform was extensively discussed at the event. Voters asked questions and raised their concerns.

The members of Amirzhan Kossanov's republican headquarters met with residents of the town of Aksu.



It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.