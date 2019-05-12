Presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva meets bread-baking plant employees in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Daniya Yespayeva has begun her pre-election campaign with a meeting with the employees of a bread-baking plant Aksai-nan in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

The first female presidential candidate in Kazakhstan's history and her agents gave an insight into Yespayeva's pre-election platform focusing on the support of business, national independence and fight against corruption.







Afterwards, they answered questions of those present. Workers of the plant, mainly women, shared their concerns with Ms Yespayeva.