Presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva visited Kostanay region

KOSTANAY REGION. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Daniya Yespayeva representing Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan has visited Kostanay region as part of her electoral campaign, Kazinform reports citing the Party's press service.

Daniya Yespayeva met with the agrarians of Olzha Belyayevka agirucultural enterprise in Altynsarin municipality, then visited local Silantyev School. Afterwards she met with the staff of LLP SaryarkaAvtoProm, Agromashholding and M.Gorkiy High School.



The participants of the meeting were informed of the pre-election campaign of the first female candidate of Kazakhstan. She answered the voters' questions regarding the retirement age, pension contributions, food and utilities prices, employment, governmental support of SMEs, education system, housing provision etc.



The pre-election agitation of presidential candidates began in Kazakhstan on May 11. The Central Election Commission has registered 7 candidates. The presidential elections are scheduled for June 9, 2019.