TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:21, 07 June 2019 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidate Kossanov's election headquarters organizes meeting with electorate

    UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The regional election campaign office of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov held a meeting with potential voters, Kazinform reports.

    Those present met with political expert Doss Koshim who continues to conduct a series of seminars for observers during the presidential election across the country. A workshop is planned in Ust-Kamenogorsk as well.

    Earlier it was reported that the Central Election Commission registered seven candidates for the post of the President of Kazakhstan. The pre-election canvassing kicked off in Kazakhstan on May 11.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
