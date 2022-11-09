Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken holds meetings in Mangistau region

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken held a number of meetings with the representatives of trade unions and civil community of Mangistau region, Kazinform learned from the candidate’s headquarters.

Meiram Kazhyken informed the meeting participants of the main provisions of his election platform and further development of the social partnership institution. The sides shared the views on the current situation of the republican and sectoral trade unions. The participants spoke also on pension contributions, salary amounts and employment.

Earlier, Meiram Kazhyken met the students and the faculty of the Marat Ospanov West Kazakhstan Medical University in Aktobe and workers of Aktobe Rail and Structural Steel Mill. Previously, he met the staff of the East Kazakhstan Regional Hospital, Vostok Moloko corporation, LLP Karavai and Hydro-Electric Power Station in Ust-Kamenogorsk.