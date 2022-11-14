Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken holds meetings in Temirtau

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken has met with the workers of private enterprises and sectoral trade unions of Temirtau, Kazinform learned from the candidate’s campaign headquarters.

During the meeting, Meiram Kazhyken informed the attendees of his election platform and touched upon the issues related to the activity of trade unions.

The Central Election Commission registered Meiram Kazhyken as the presidential candidate from Amanat Commonwealth of Kazakhstan Trade Unions.

The election of the President of Kazakhstan will be held on November 20, 2022. November 19 is the Day of Silence.