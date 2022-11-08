EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:26, 08 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Presidential candidate Meiram Kazhyken meets workers of LLP StroyDetal in Aktobe

    None
    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Candidate for presidency Meiram Kazhyken has met with the workers of Aktobe-based Stroy-Detal LLP, Kazinform learned from the press office of Kazhyken’s headquarters.

    More than 500 people are employed at the plant. 90% of them are the members of trade unions.

    Meiram Kazhyken informed the meeting participants of his election platform and issues regarding Kazakhstan’s foreign policy.

    Earlier, he met with the staff of Aktobe Rail and Structural Steel Plant.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!