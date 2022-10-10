EN
    Presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev passes Kazakh language test

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The linguistics committee meeting took place at the Central Election Commission to assess the fluency of Nurlan Auesbayev in the state language, the commission’s press service reports.

    Following the results of the Kazakh language test the commission unanimously in open voting made a decision that presidential candidate Nurlan Auesbayev can speak the state language fluently.


