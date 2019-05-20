Presidential candidate's agents visit Aktau

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Members of the regional headquarters and agents of presidential candidate Amirzhan Kossanov met with population in Aktau and represented the candidate's election platform.

About 30 people took part in the meeting at the Aktau Youth Centre. Those gathered debated the key directions of the election platform, shared views.



The members of the headquarters briefed on the candidate's biography and answered the questions.



On May 20, the election campaign headquarters in support of Kossanov held another agitation event in Nur-Sultan. The candidate's agents visited Artyom, Shapagat and Tulpar markets to distribute campaign materials.